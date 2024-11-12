Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney sent ‘ain’t going to get you out of the Champ’ warning amid questions of how big a stake new billionaire investors from the Allyn family own in Wrexham
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have been sent an “ain’t going to get you out of the Champ” warning as Wrexham explore investment opportunities.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Hollywood co-owners overseen meteoric rise
- Ultimate goal is to reach the Premier League
- More money required in order to get there