'The emotion came out!' - Ruud van Nistelrooy explains wild celebration for Bruno Fernandes penalty against Chelsea

Getty Images SportRitabrata Banerjee'The emotion came out!' - Ruud van Nistelrooy explains wild celebration for Bruno Fernandes penalty against ChelseaManchester UnitedChelseaManchester United vs ChelseaPremier LeagueB. FernandesRuud van Nistelrooy performed a wild celebration after Bruno Fernandes' penalty goal against Chelsea on Sunday. Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowVan Nistelrooy celebrated wildly after Fernandes' goalUnited held to a 1-1 drawVan Nistelrooy explained his celebrationFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below