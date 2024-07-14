Rodri MVPGetty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

Rodri sees 'Ballon d'Or confirmed' as Spain star scoops Euro 2024 Player of the Tournament - while teenage sensation Lamine Yamal is also recognised after final triumph over England

RodriSpainLamine YamalSpain vs EnglandEnglandEuropean Championship

Manchester City star Rodri won the Euro 2024 Player of the Tournament award while Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal was also recognised.

  • Rodri tipped to win Ballon d'Or
  • Midfielder bagged Euro 2024 Player of the Tournament award
  • Spain beat England 2-1 in the final
