Ronaldo-Cancelo-PortugalGetty
Aditya Gokhale

'Spectacular' - Roberto Martinez bizarrely claims Cristiano Ronaldo's assist for Portugal against Turkey 'should be shown in every academy in world football'

Cristiano RonaldoPortugalEuropean Championship

Roberto Martinez has made a bizarre claim that Cristiano Ronaldo's assist against Turkey should be 'shown in every academy in world football.'

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Ronaldo gives unselfish assist to Fernandes
  • Martinez full of praises for the assist
  • Says the moment should be shown in football academies
Article continues below