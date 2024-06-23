'Spectacular' - Roberto Martinez bizarrely claims Cristiano Ronaldo's assist for Portugal against Turkey 'should be shown in every academy in world football'
Roberto Martinez has made a bizarre claim that Cristiano Ronaldo's assist against Turkey should be 'shown in every academy in world football.'
- Ronaldo gives unselfish assist to Fernandes
- Martinez full of praises for the assist
- Says the moment should be shown in football academies