Franco Mastantuono River PlateGetty
Soham Mukherjee

River Plate deny negotiations with Real Madrid over wonderkid Franco Mastantuono despite 'meeting' taking place

Real MadridLaLigaRiver PlateLiga Profesional

River Plate president Jorge Brito denied negotiating with Real Madrid over wonderkid Franco Mastantuono despite a "meeting" taking place.

  • Los Blancos have long been targeting Mastantuono
  • River Plate claim no negotiations have taken place
  • Real Madrid could potentially sign him in 2025
