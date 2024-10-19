'Who wore it better?!' - Rio Ferdinand shares bizarre video of Man Utd legends - including Nemanja Vidic & Dimitar Berbatov - dressing up in traditional South Korean clothing
Rio Ferdinand shared a video of himself and fellow former Manchester United players Nemanja Vidic and Dimitar Berbatov donning South Korean clothing.
- Man Utd legends prepare for 'Icons match'
- Ferdinand, Berbatov and Vidic to play
- Trio don South Korean clothing before Seoul game