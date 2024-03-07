'Ring his doorbell' - Tata Martino offers cryptic update on Jordi Alba's fitness as Inter Miami and Lionel Messi prepare for CONCACAF Champions Cup clash with Nashville
Inter Miami boss Tata Martino has delivered a cryptic “ring his doorbell” update on Jordi Alba’s fitness ahead of a Champions Cup game with Nashville.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Herons ready for continental competition
- Spanish full-back struggling with illness
- Coach keeping selection plans to himself