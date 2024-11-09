More misery for Richarlison! Injury-plagued Tottenham and Brazil striker facing another long spell on the sidelines amid 'significant' issue
Richarlison is facing another extended period on the sidelines after suffering a 'significant' hamstring injury, Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou says.
- Richarlison out for a 'significant amount of time'
- Brazilian had just returned from two-month layoff
- Richarlison picked up injury in 4-1 win over Aston Villa