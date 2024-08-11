Hold up, Riccardo Calafiori, Oleksandr Zinchenko is still in town! Winners and losers as set-piece monsters Arsenal beat Lyon but Gabriel Martinelli puts in a questionable display

The Ukraine star sent a timely reminder to Mikel Arteta as the Gunners laid down a marker once more

A palpable sense of excitement and expectation flowed through the home crowd ahead of Arsenal's third attempt to dethrone defending Premier League champions Manchester City. And the Gunners rounded off their pre-season campaign with a routine 2-0 victory over an ineffective Lyon side on Sunday afternoon in the sunshine.

Two Declan Rice corners were headed home by centre-backs William Saliba and Gabriel in the ninth and 27th minute respectively as the north London outfit showed their set-piece threat again.

Mikel Arteta's side never really got out of second gear in a low-key second half but it was more than enough to see off their French opponents and win the Emirates Cup in front of their own fans.

