Villarreal CF v Atletico de Madrid - La Liga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
Peter McVitie

Revealed: The numbers from a record-breaking summer transfer window as men's and women's recruitment reaches new heights

Premier LeagueLaLigaTransfersSerie ALigue 1BundesligaWSL

The summer transfer window saw a record number of transfers completed across the men's and women's games, according to a FIFA study.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Record number of transfers in summer window
  • Women's business has doubled since last year
  • Alvarez to Atletico the most expensive deal
Article continues below