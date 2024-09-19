Lionel Messi 2007Getty
Chris Burton

Revealed: Lionel Messi struck mid-game referee deal to avoid major final ban – with Argentina superstar’s shirt worth more to match official than following the rules

L. MessiArgentinaInter Miami CFCopa America

It has been revealed that Lionel Messi once struck a mid-game shirt deal with a Copa America referee that allowed him to avoid a ban for the final.

  • Chasing continental glory back in 2007
  • Handball threatened to earn costly caution
  • Spared suspension but missed out on title
