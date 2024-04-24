Revealed: Erik ten Hag will have to accept huge pay cut if he stays on as Man Utd manager beyond end of 2023-24 season

GettySoham MukherjeeRevealed: Erik ten Hag will have to accept huge pay cut if he stays on as Man Utd manager beyond end of 2023-24 seasonManchester UnitedErik ten HagPremier LeagueChampions LeagueErik ten Hag will reportedly have to take a massive hit in wages if he stays on as Manchester United boss beyond the end of the current campaign.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowTen Hag might stay on as United managerFailure to finish in the top four will force him to take a financial hitINEOS do have a shortlist to replace himArticle continues below