Relentless Erling Haaland breaks yet another Premier League record as he reveals why he felt 'horrible' for months before goalscoring return against Everton

Relentless Erling Haaland breaks yet another Premier League record as he reveals why he felt 'horrible' for months before goalscoring return against EvertonRichard Martin(C)Getty ImagesErling HaalandManchester CityManchester City vs EvertonPremier LeagueEvertonErling Haaland became the first player to score 50 goals in their first 50 Premier League starts as he fired Manchester City to a 2-0 win over EvertonArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowHaaland breaks yet another PL recordFirst player to score 50 goals in first 50 startsNorwegian helped City down determined Everton