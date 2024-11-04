Jose Mourinho Fenerbahce 2024-25Getty
Chris Burton

'The referee was just a little boy' - Jose Mourinho launches furious rant against VAR and jokes he wouldn't have joined Fenerbahce if club told him 'the whole truth' in extraordinary corruption allegation

J. MourinhoFenerbahceSuper LigTrabzonspor vs FenerbahceTrabzonspor

Jose Mourinho has launched a furious rant against VAR, with the outspoken Portuguese claiming that Fenerbahce’s latest ref was “just a little boy”.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Fener secured dramatic win in five-goal thriller
  • Portuguese not impressed with match officials
  • Claims he would have shunned job in Turkey
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below