A record breaking contract for Phil Foden! Man City ready to make England star the highest-paid British player in history with new deal

Getty ImagesJoe MewisA record breaking contract for Phil Foden! Man City ready to make England star the highest-paid British player in history with new dealPhil FodenManchester CityEnglandEuropean ChampionshipPremier LeaguePhil Foden is reportedly set to be handed a huge new double-your-money contract by Manchester City.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowCity set to make Foden highest-paid British player everWages could rise to £375,000-per-weekMove comes to ward off any potential Real Madrid interestArticle continues below