Real Madrid willing to axe Vinicius Junior! Kylian Mbappe transfer could spell end for Brazilian as Man Utd put on high alert

Soham Mukherjee
Vinicius-Mbappe-Real-PSGGetty/GOAL
ViniciusKylian MbappeReal MadridManchester UnitedParis Saint-GermainTransfersLaLigaLigue 1Premier League

Manchester United have been put on high alert as Real Madrid are reportedly willing to axe Vinicius Junior if they land Kylian Mbappe in the summer.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Vinicius faces Mbappe threat
  • Might be sold if Madrid land PSG forward
  • United monitoring the situation

Editors' Picks