Real Madrid player ratings vs Real Betis: Toni Kroos and more bid farewell to Santiago Bernabeu as Blancos play out bore draw ahead of Champions League final

Real Madrid marked an emotional evening with an underwhelming footballing performance as Los Blancos settled for a 0-0 draw with Real Betis as Toni Kroos played his final game at Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid struggled to break down Betis all evening, putting five shots on target but never really piecing together a clear look on goal. The visitors, meanwhile, thought they had the lead through Johnny Cardoso, who took advantage of a Thibaut Courtois blunder to finish from close-range, but VAR intervened to rule the goal out for offside.

Betis came close again early in the second half, only to see a diving stop from Courtois keep the scores level. Los Blancos, for their part, created admittedly little, but Kroos turned in a typically classy performance in his Bernabeu swansong, coming closest for the home side with a dangerous free-kick that needed tipping around the post.

Still, none of this really mattered. Los Blancos have La Liga wrapped up, and all focus is on the Champions League final next week - where Kroos will have one last chance to win a trophy in Madrid white.

