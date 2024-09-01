Real Madrid player ratings vs Real Betis: Kylian Mbappe has La Liga lift off! Summer signing silences the haters with brace - but don't let Fede Valverde's dreamy assist be forgotten

The France captain found the net for the first time in the league as Los Blancos eventually cruised to a win

Well, Kylian Mbappe took his time, but he's finally arrived in La Liga. The France star, after going three whole games without scoring in Madrid white, bagged two for his new club against Real Betis, helping secure a solid 2-0 win amidst a more convincing performance for the defending champions.

Mbappe enjoyed a flurry of half-chances in the opening 45 minutes as he repeatedly connected with Vinicius Jr, but failed to find the net. The Brazilian, meanwhile, almost made it 1-0 early in the second half, but his deflected shot pinged off the post.

Madrid eventually made their dominance count as, after 67 minutes, Mbappe opened the scoring with a calm finish after a wonderful Federico Valverde backheel assist. He then added a second from the penalty spot soon after following a foul on Vinicius.

This wasn't a perfect showing from Carlo Ancelotti's side, who were predictable at times and often got in each other's way. They remain vulnerable on the break, too. Still, their main man bagged the goals, and they look a far better side than the one that drew with Mallorca just two weeks ago.

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from Santiago Bernabeu...