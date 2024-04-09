Real Madrid player ratings vs Man City: Fede Valverde raises the roof! Stunning volley rescues draw as Antonio Rudiger monsters Erling Haaland

The Uruguyan's fine goal salvaged a first-leg draw for Los Blancos after a chaotic contest at Santiago Bernabeu

Federico Valverde's superb volley to snag a 3-3 draw capped off a chaotic contest between Real Madrid and Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final. The Uruguayan's memorable strike rounded out an evening of fortunate deflections, highlight-reel goals, and feisty challenges that amounted to a frantic draw that both sides will probably accept.

Los Blancos endured a nightmarish start, as Bernardo Silva's quick free-kick caught Andriy Lunin out at his near post. The hosts levelled the game soon after, though, as Eduardo Camavinga's deflected strike wrong-footed Stefan Ortega in the City net. Rodrygo then put Madrid ahead two minutes later, scampering in behind the defence and tucking the ball home.

Madrid could have added one or two more following half-time, but Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr both missed chances within the first 15 minutes of the second half. And Phil Foden made them pay, the England midfielder unleashing a fine curled effort that kissed the top corner to level the game at 2-2. Josko Gvardiol added a memorable goal of his own to make it 3-2, the left-back smashing home from 20 yards to give the visitors the lead again, but Valverde restored parity soon after, battering the ball into the bottom corner to equalise.

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from Santiago Bernabeu...