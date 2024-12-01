Real Madrid player ratings vs Getafe: Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe bounce back from awful Anfield displays to close the gap on faltering La Liga leaders Barcelona

Los Blancos main attacking duo played key roles as Carlo Ancelotti's side cruised to a comfortable win

Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe recovered from their recent woes and both got on the scoresheet as Real Madrid beat a scrappy Getafe 2-0 on Sunday.

The duo, after a morbid showing midweek in the Champions League, found their attacking footing, both scoring in the first half in an ultimately comfortable win that saw Madrid draw within one point of La Liga leaders Barcelona.

Los Blancos struggled to create early on, the absence of Vinicius Jr rather limiting their attacking edge. They were handed an opener by a silly piece of defending, though, as Antonio Rudiger was dragged down in the box before a Madrid corner. The referee pointed to the spot, and Bellingham rolled home the ensuing penalty.

Article continues below

The second came shortly before half-time, Mbappe curling a wonderful effort in off the post following some fine set up play from Bellingham.

Getafe, for their part, offered some more ideas after the break, testing Thibaut Courtois on a couple of occasions before Chrisantus Uche and John Patrick both rattled the post.

Still, nothing quite came off. Madrid could have made it three or four, but misses from first Rodrygo and then Mbappe kept things close. In the end, though, two was enough.

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from Santiago Bernabeu...