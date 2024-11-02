Real Madrid legend Marcelo cast out of Fluminense as contract terminated after heated confrontation with coach Mano Menezes during match against Gremio
Brazilian full-back Marcelo has had his contract terminated by Fluminense after a heated confrontation with his coach during a match against Gremio.
- Marcelo released by Gremio after disagreement with Menezes
- The left back was about to be brought on as a substitute
- Coach pushed him back to bench after confrontation