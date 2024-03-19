Vinicius Junior Real Madrid 2023-24Getty
Chris Burton

Real Madrid file complaint against 'negligent' La Liga referee following ‘deliberate’ ignoring of racist abuse aimed at Vinicius Jr

Real MadridVinicius JuniorLaLigaOsasuna

Real Madrid have filed an official complaint against “negligent” officials in La Liga following “deliberate” ignoring of abuse aimed at Vinicius Jr.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Brazilian subjected to more taunts from the stands
  • No mention of incidents in match report
  • Blancos once again calling for action from Spanish FA

Editors' Picks