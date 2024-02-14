Lucas Ocampos Sevilla 2023-24Getty
Rayo Vallecano fan slapped with stadium ban & fine for poking Sevilla's Lucas Ocampos in the bum

The supporter who poked Sevilla star Lucas Ocampos' backside during a match has been fined and given a stadium ban.

  • Fan touched Ocampos during La Liga match
  • Hit with fine and ban from stadiums in Spain
  • Ocampos was outraged by incident

