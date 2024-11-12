Raphinha surprises Lamine Yamal with gold iPhone worth £10k to celebrate Barcelona wonderkid’s Kopa Trophy triumph after being 'inspired' by Lionel Messi
Raphinha has taken inspiration from Lionel Messi and surprised Barcelona team-mate Lamine Yamal with a solid gold iPhone worth £10,000.
- Teenager named best U21 player on the planet
- Breaking records & making history at age of 17
- Club colleague has treated him to a luxury gift