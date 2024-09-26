PSG boss Luis Enrique admits he'd accept 50% pay cut to avoid speaking to the media

Getty ImagesAditya GokhalePSG boss Luis Enrique admits he'd accept 50% pay cut to avoid speaking to the mediaLuis EnriqueParis Saint-GermainLigue 1Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique has admitted he would be willing to give up half of his salary if it meant he could avoid speaking to the media.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowLuis Enrique reveals distaste of media dutiesWilling to take pay cut to avoid press workReassures the media he still likes talking to themFollow GOAL's official WhatsApp channel!Join nowArticle continues below