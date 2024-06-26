Phil Foden England 2024Getty Images
Peter McVitie

More problems for England?! Man City star Phil Foden forced to leave Three Lions' Euro 2024 camp due to 'pressing family matter'

Phil FodenEnglandEuropean ChampionshipManchester City

Phil Foden has left the England camp in Germany to return to the UK amid a pressing family matter.

  • Foden representing England at Euro 2024
  • Star has returned to homeland from Germany
  • FA confirm urgent family issue behind exit
