More problems for England?! Man City star Phil Foden forced to leave Three Lions' Euro 2024 camp due to 'pressing family matter'

Phil Foden has left the England camp in Germany to return to the UK amid a pressing family matter.
Foden representing England at Euro 2024
Star has returned to homeland from Germany
FA confirm urgent family issue behind exit