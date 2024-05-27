PHOTO: Lionel Messi fan expresses frustration with unique sign after spending almost $5000 to watch Inter Miami superstar in action - only for Argentine to sit out Vancouver Whitecaps clash
A disgruntled Lionel Messi fan expressed his frustration with a unique sign after spending almost $5000 not to watch the Inter Miami star in action.
- Herons made long trip to Canada
- Left ex-Barcelona stars in Florida
- Supporters left disappointed