Peru Copa America 2024 squad: Which Blanquirroja are going to the USA?

Peru can be labelled as the underdogs heading into the tournament. But who is in their 2024 Copa America squad?

Given a dismal showing at the ongoing World Cup 2026 qualifiers, Peru will need to punch above their weight in the 2024 Copa America.

La Blanquirroja made it to the last four in four of their last five Copas, besides having won the tournament twice (1939 and 1975). Their recent best was a runners-up finish in the 2019 edition that was held in Brazil.

Peru may be termed as the underdogs after being drawn to face Argentina, Chile and either Canada or Trinidad & Tobago.

Article continues below

After a stint with Peruvian first-division side Universitario de Deportes, Uruguayan manager Jorge Fossati was announced as the head coach of the Peru national football team.

With upcoming international friendly games against Nicaragua and the Dominican Republic on March 22 and 26, respectively, who will make Fossati's Copa America squad? GOAL takes a look...