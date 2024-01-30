Pep isn't going to do a Klopp! Guardiola is untouchable at Man City and has the perfect structure around him - he won't be walking away any time soon

The Catalan is set to lose his greatest rival when the Liverpool boss steps down, but unlike the German, he is still full of energy

Pep Guardiola could have shied away from discussing Jurgen Klopp's departure from Liverpool immediately after Manchester City's FA Cup win over Tottenham. Ange Postecoglou was not interested and said it was not the time. But when the City boss was asked how he felt about the news that had shaken the football world earlier that day, he broke into a smile.

"I will sleep better," was his first reaction. "The days before playing against Liverpool were almost a nightmare. Of course he will be missed. I was shocked, like everyone, to the news. I felt a part of Man City would be lost. We cannot define our period here together without him and Liverpool - it is impossible."

The admiration Guardiola has for Klopp was plain to see and touching. Behind City's fierce rivalry with Liverpool there has been a deep level of mutual respect for how far the two teams have pushed each other. City may have edged Liverpool to two titles, but the Merseysiders have had the ride of their lives and boast more wins in the fixture. They also lifted a first Premier League title in 30 years and knocked their new-found foes out of the FA Cup semi-finals and Champions League quarter-finals.

Article continues below

The Premier League will not be the same without Klopp and nor will Guardiola, who has admitted that the German has spurred him on to be an even better coach. But don't expect the Catalan to be following his old adversary out the door anytime soon.

While Guardiola had every sympathy for the draining impact the game has come to have on Klopp, he is not feeling the same way about his own position at City, where everything is in place for him and his team to continue dominating English and world football.