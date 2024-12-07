'We tried' - Gloomy Pep Guardiola admits it's a 'season to suffer' as Man City slip up yet again in Crystal Palace draw

Getty Images SportScott Wilson'We tried' - Gloomy Pep Guardiola admits it's a 'season to suffer' as Man City slip up yet again in Crystal Palace drawP. GuardiolaManchester CityCrystal Palace vs Manchester CityPremier LeaguePep Guardiola admitted it is a season of 'suffering' as his Manchester City side failed to overcome Crystal Palace.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowCity fail to impress in Palace drawEight points behind leaders LiverpoolGuardiola not thinking about title raceFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱