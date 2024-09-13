'This is my club, not a product!' - Pep Guardiola slams organisers for scheduling two Man City games in two days as he claims fixture congestion is 'absolutely destroying' players
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has vented his fury at more fixture congestion as his side prepare to play two games in two days.
- Coach angry about Carabao Cup scheduling
- City play Watford two days after Arsenal
- 'When you're fresh it's much better'