'Pep Guardiola has ruined football' - Mauricio Pochettino warned USMNT cannot follow Man City's blueprint as Tim Howard highlights key reason for Gregg Berhalter's failure
Mauricio Pochettino has been warned against trying to follow Manchester City’s blueprint with the USMNT, as Pep Guardiola “has ruined football”.
- Argentine coach handed international post
- Predecessor tried to be too expansive
- Urged to replicate model used at Tottenham