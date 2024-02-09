'99.9%' - Pep Guardiola gives emphatic answer on whether Man City can win Treble again as he references Man Utd & Sir Alex Ferguson failure in 2000

'99.9%' - Pep Guardiola gives emphatic answer on whether Man City can win Treble again as he references Man Utd & Sir Alex Ferguson failure in 2000Richard MartinGetty ImagesManchester CityManchester City vs EvertonPremier LeaguePep GuardiolaPep Guardiola has played down suggestions Manchester City could repeat their incredible treble success of last season.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowGuardiola plays down repeating the treble'This is a fairytale', says Man City coachPleased with team's determination to beat Brentford