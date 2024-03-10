Pep Guardiola Rodri 2023-24Getty Images
Pep Guardiola backs Man City star Rodri to make move into management as Cityzens boss heaps praise on 'really, really important' midfielder ahead of crunch Liverpool clash

Pep Guardiola has tipped Manchester City midfield star Rodri to become a top manager in the future.

  • Guardiola tipped Rodri to become manager

  • Rodri integral part of Man City squad

  • Cityzens face Liverpool on Sunday

