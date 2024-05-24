Pep Guardiola admits Man City 'are better than Man Utd' ahead of FA Cup final but insists critics of their dominance of English football are wrong

Pep Guardiola has said Manchester City are better than FA Cup final opponents Manchester United, but insists his side's dominance is not boring.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Coach says his side superior to ragged Red Devils

But he believes game will be competitive

City will make more history if they win final

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>What was the score in last year's FA Cup Final between these two sides?</h3><ul><li>1-0</li><li>2-1</li><li>4-1</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who scored the quickest FA Cup Final goal ever in 2023?</h3><ul><li>Jack Grealish</li><li>Erling Haaland</li><li>Ilkay Gundogan</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>How many times have Manchester City won the FA Cup?</h3><ul><li>Six</li><li>Seven</li><li>Eight</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Erling Haaland and which other current player have scored six goals against Man Utd for Man City?</h3><ul><li>Bernardo Silva</li><li>Kevin De Bruyne</li><li>Phil Foden</li></ul></section>