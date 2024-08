'It's scary' - Pep Guardiola in awe of 'animal' Erling Haaland as he claims Man City terminator is much 'sharper' this season in ominous warning to Premier League rivals Erling Haaland Manchester City P. Guardiola Premier League

Pep Guardiola heaped praise on Manchester City goal machine Erling Haaland as he claimed that the Norwegian is 'sharper' than ever.