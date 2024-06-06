Paxten Aaronson on the move again! Eintracht Frankfurt confirm likely transfer for USMNT midfielder

GettyRichard MillsPaxten Aaronson on the move again! Eintracht Frankfurt confirm likely transfer for USMNT midfielderPaxten AaronsonEintracht FrankfurtTransfersBundesligaUSAAn Eintracht Frankfurt director says United States international Paxten Aaronson is set for another loan spell next season.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowAaronson struggling for minutes at FrankfurtHad spell at Vitesse in second half of seasonUnited States star set for another loan stintArticle continues below