Arsenal player ratings vs Newcastle: Pathetic Gabriel Martinelli & Kai Havertz sum up dreadful Gunners as Alexander Isak shows why Mikel Arteta should've broke the bank to sign him

Arsenal’s hopes of winning the Premier League took an almighty whack at St James’ Park on Saturday as Mikel Arteta’s side endured their second league defeat in three games thanks to a single first-half goal from Alexander Isak.
The Newcastle striker, who has been mentioned as possible transfer target for Arsenal in the past, thundered home a header from a teasing cross by the lively Anthony Gordon after just 12 minutes, and the hosts simply never looked back against a toothless visiting side that created very little in the way of clear-cut chances.
Captain Martin Odegaard was badly missed once again, as the Gunners lacked belief and creativity, and simply never really looked like scoring on what could prove to be a very costly afternoon for the north Londoners.
GOAL rates Arsenal's players from St James' Park...