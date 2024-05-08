Pat McAfee JJ WattGetty
Ritabrata Banerjee

'You wanna give me Burnley if I beat you?' - Pat McAfee challenges Clarets chief JJ Watt to cheeky TST wager ahead of summer tournament

BurnleyPremier League

Former NFL players Pat McAfee and JJ Watt wagered a bet ahead of their teams' clash at The Soccer Tournament this summer.

  • McAfee demands Burnley ownership from Watt
  • Challenged Premier League side in a faceoff at TST
  • McAfee to field his team CONCAFA soccer club
