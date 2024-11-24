Neville GuardiolaGetty Images
'Outplayed in every department' - Gary Neville says Man City are 'in decline and easy to play against' as miserable run continues with Spurs annihilation

Gary Neville believes Manchester City are in decline after losing five games in a row for the first time under Pep Guardiola.

  • City toothless in embarrassing 4-0 home defeat
  • Guardiola loses five consecutive games for first time ever
  • Champions' hopes of title defence already bleak
