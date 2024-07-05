'Everyone told me not to!' - Ollie Palmer reveals why he signed for Wrexham and insists it wasn't because of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney

GettyPeter McVitie'Everyone told me not to!' - Ollie Palmer reveals why he signed for Wrexham and insists it wasn't because of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenneyWrexhamOllie PalmerLeague OneOllie Palmer has played down the role that Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney played in his decision to sign for Wrexham.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowStriker dropped two leagues to join WrexhamSays presence of Hollywood actors was no big factorPalmer returns to League One with Red DragonsArticle continues below