Cristiano Ronaldo, Mason Greenwood & eight off-field sagas that have undermined Erik ten Hag's time as Man Utd manager

The Dutchman's spell in charge has been made even more difficult by a spate of off-pitch incidents involving some of his best players

Who'd be Manchester United manager? As if being tasked with overhauling a club that has lurched one from nightmare to the other since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement wasn't daunting enough, you have to cope with your every decision being scrutinised by the media and a global fanbase of one billion people.

Erik ten Hag has had mixed results in his 18 months in charge: delivering a third-placed finish in the Premier League and a first trophy in six years, only to preside over an almighty drop-off this season.

But throughout his reign, he has had to deal with a mountain of off-pitch issues, some of which he has played a part in and others in which he has had no control over. Marcus Rashford's debauched nights out in Belfast were just the latest episode in a long-running stream of incidents that have threatened to further destabilise Ten Hag's tenure at Old Trafford...