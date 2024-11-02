NYCFC hold serve with MLS Playoffs win to force decisive third game against FC Cincinnati in First Round series

The series will go to a winner-take-all third game after the Pigeons took care of business in Queens.

New York City FC kept their MLS Cup hopes alive by taking down FC Cincinnati 3-1 at Citi Field to fight off elimination and force a Game Three in their Round One playoff clash.

The hosts opened the scoring in the 22nd minute with a goal from Alonso Martinez, who led the club with 16 goals during the regular season. On the end of a cutback from Mitja Ilenic, Martinez fired home a first-time shot from around the penalty spot to give NYCFC the early advantage.

That advantage was doubled moments before halftime on a goal from center back Thiago Martins. FC Cincinnati won the initial header off a Maxi Moralez free kick, but it wasn't headed hard enough to go out of play. Instead, it fell right to Martins on the back post, allowing him to finish from close range to double the hosts advantage just before the halftime whistle.

The visitors did make it interesting, though, forcing NYCFC to defend their lead through a significant chunk of the second half. Luca Orellano brought Cincy back within a goal in the 65th minute but, from there, NYCFC was able to put the game away with a stoppage-time insurance goal. With NYCFC pushing for an equalizer to force penalties, Santiago Rodriguez put the game to bed, allowing NYCFC to hold on, seal the win and force a decisive third game in their MLS Playoff clash.

Cincinnati had been victorious in the opener thanks to a singular goal from Yamil Asad, who gave his side all they'd need to win Game One at TQL Stadium. They had earned hosting rights by finishing third in the Eastern Conference with 59 points. NYCFC, meanwhile, finished sixth in the conference with a total of 50 points.

The two sides will return to Ohio for the third game on Nov. 9, with the winner set to face either the Columbus Crew or New York Red Bulls in the Conference Semifinals.