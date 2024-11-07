This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Imagn NYCFC boss Nick Cushing dispels Arsenal Women rumors, 'confirms' he will stay in MLS for 2025 New York City FC Major League Soccer Arsenal Women Cushing quashed rumors of him moving abroad, with the NYCFC boss pledging to stay in MLS for the 2025 season Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below NYCFC's Cushing says he's staying in MLS

Manager linked with WSL move to Arsenal

Pigeons currently in playoff race

Get the MLS Season Pass today! Stream games now Article continues below