Noussair Mazraoui's heart condition 'not dangerous' according to Morocco manager as Man Utd prepare to welcome back defender following health scare
Morocco manager Walid Regragui confirmed that Noussair Mazraoui's heart condition is not too serious and he is expected to be back in action soon.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Morocco manager provides update on Mazraoui's condition
- Had to be subbed off for Man Utd against Aston Villa
- Pulled out of squad for October internationals