'No one is safe!' - Rio Ferdinand sends warning to Man Utd as INEOS cruelly oust Sir Alex Ferguson from club role

Getty/GOALRitabrata Banerjee'No one is safe!' - Rio Ferdinand sends warning to Man Utd as INEOS cruelly oust Sir Alex Ferguson from club roleManchester UnitedPremier LeagueRio Ferdinand has expressed concern after seeing the INEOS group remove Sir Alex Ferguson as Manchester United's global ambassador.Ferdinand claims 'no one safe' at Old TraffordINEOS removed Ferguson from Man Utd roleUnited face Brentford on Saturday