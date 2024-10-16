Ferguson-Ratcliffe-Man-Utd-FerdinandGetty/GOAL
Ritabrata Banerjee

'No one is safe!' - Rio Ferdinand sends warning to Man Utd as INEOS cruelly oust Sir Alex Ferguson from club role

Manchester UnitedPremier League

Rio Ferdinand has expressed concern after seeing the INEOS group remove Sir Alex Ferguson as Manchester United's global ambassador.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Ferdinand claims 'no one safe' at Old Trafford
  • INEOS removed Ferguson from Man Utd role
  • United face Brentford on Saturday
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below