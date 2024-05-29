No big-money transfers for Man Utd! Why Sir Jim Ratcliffe & INEOS are determined to put an end to lavish spending at Old Trafford - explained
Manchester United's manager for next season will have to get the best out of a shoestring budget as the club look to curtail their spending in summer.
- Red Devils spent £175m on transfers last summer
- New part-owners will cut down on big-money signings
- Club will focus on young stars over expensive deals