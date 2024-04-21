Tom Brady Jude BellinghamGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

NFL legend Tom Brady at El Clasico to watch Birmingham boy Jude Bellingham in action for Real Madrid against Barcelona

Jude BellinghamReal MadridBirminghamReal Madrid vs BarcelonaBarcelonaLaLigaChampionship

There will be a Birmingham feel to El Clasico, with Blues investor Tom Brady in Spain to watch Jude Bellingham in action for Real Madrid.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • England international in action for Blancos
  • American football icon travelled to Spain
  • Distraction from Championship relegation scrap

Editors' Picks