Neymar sends out strong message on Rodrygo's Ballon d'Or snub after Real Madrid star joins Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in being left off shortlist
Neymar has sent out a strong message after seeing Rodrygo left off the Ballon d’Or shortlist, claiming his fellow Brazilian is “minimum top five”.
- Blancos forward won La Liga & Champions League
- Club colleagues are on 30-man shortlist
- International team-mate stunned by omission