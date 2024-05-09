Newcastle United 2024-25 kit: New home, away, third & goalkeeper jerseys, release dates, shirt leaks & prices

Everything you need to know about the new Newcastle kit, including leaks, where to buy and more.

Newcastle United have traded Castore for Adidas from the 2024-25 season, after a £ 40 million ($ 50 million) per year deal for five years was announced in September 2023.

The Magpies reportedly ended the kit deal with the British manufacturers after repeated complaints from the club's fans, while the German sportswear giants have promoted Newcastle to one of its 'Elite' teams alongside powerhouses Real Madrid, Manchester United, Arsenal, Juventus and Bayern Munich.

Adidas previously designed Newcastle’s shirts for 15 years between 1995 and 2010 with the likes of David Ginola, Alan Shearer and Faustino Asprilla featuring in them.

No kits have been officially launched yet, but they tend to start dropping through the summer, with plenty of speculation already appearing online and on social media.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the new Newcastle United kits, including where to buy, prices, leaks, rumours and more.